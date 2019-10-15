PA Freezes Accounts of NGOs, Charities in Gaza

October 15, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
The Palestinian Authority decided to freeze the accounts of NGOs and charities in the impoverished Gaza Strip. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

The Palestinian NGO Network (PNGO Network) expressed “deep concerns” following the Palestinian Authority’s decision to freeze the accounts of scores of NGOs and charities in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, a copy of which was sent to MEMO, the PNGO Network warned of the negative consequences of this measure on the workflow of these NGOs and charities in the besieged enclave.

The PNGO Network said that it had received a number of complaints from NGOs and charities in Gaza regarding their inability to access funds as a result of the PA’s actions, stating this would undermine their ability to provide services to those in need and fulfill their mandate.

Banks, it explained, only open accounts for NGOs following approval from the PA.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

