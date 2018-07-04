PA: Israeli Law Freezing Prisoner Family Money ‘Declaration of War’

Palestinian leaders have condemned a “dangerous” new Israeli law that will withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in funds from the Palestinian Authority (PA) over welfare payments given to prisoners and their families.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson for PA President Mahmoud Abbas, said in a statement on Tuesday that the move constituted a “declaration of war” against the Palestinian people who have fought for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

He also said the move, which surpasses a “red line”, was going to be confronted with a series of Palestinian decisions.

PA: Israel law freezing funds ‘declaration of war’ | #Palestine https://t.co/iFJwEyjWi6 — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) July 3, 2018

He warned:

“All options are open … from the International Criminal Court to the United Nations Security Council.”

Similarly, Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation committee, said the move amounted to “theft”.

The stipends total approximately $330m, roughly seven percent of the Palestinian Authority’s $5bn budget in 2018.

Palestinians say the tax revenues, collected by Israel for them under past peace agreements, is their money, and that the PA has a responsibility to all of its citizens like any other government.

In first reading, Knesset approves new law that would see Israel take money from the tax revenues collected on behalf of the PA, as punishment for payments to prisoners & their families. MK Aida Touma-Sliman: "the actual intent is to steal". https://t.co/MSH7sJFhDN — Ben White (@benabyad) March 6, 2018

For Palestinians, the families are widely seen as victims of decades of Israeli occupation.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)