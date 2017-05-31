PA Official Denies Reports Trump Yelled At Abbas During Recent Visit

May 31 2017
Donald Trump and Mahmoud Abbas at the press conference in Bethlehem. (Photo: WAFA, Thayer Ghanayem)

A senior Palestinian official on Monday denied a report about a feud between US President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during Trump’s visit to Bethlehem last week, the Palestinian News Network (PNN) has reported.

“It is a total fabrication and a lie,” Ahmad Majdalani, a confidante of Abbas, told The Jerusalem Post. Channel 2 reported on Sunday evening, citing an American source that Trump shouted at Abbas in Bethlehem, accusing the Palestinian leader of fooling him.

Alleged reports said that Trump told Abbas “You deceived me in Washington (earlier meeting in May), “You spoke to me about peace, but the Israelis showed me that you personally have a hand in incitement.”

Majdalani added that all the meetings between Abbas and Trump have been “positive.”

Trump has met with Abbas in Bethlehem during his recent visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, where a 45-minute meeting took place between both at the PA headquarters in the city.

(PNN, PC, Social Media)

