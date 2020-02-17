PA Official: Security Cooperation with Israel is Continuous

Palestinian Authority’s (PA) security cooperation with Israel is continuous, senior PA official Nabil Abu Rudeineh announced on Sunday, during a meeting with Israeli journalists in Ramallah.

Abu Rudeineh, who is a senior aide to PA president, Mahmoud Abbas, stated:

“The security cooperation is continuous, but it might not continue forever.”

Abbas’s aide emphasized that the PA does not interfere in Israeli elections, but stressed that it is looking for peace partners.

“We do not interfere in the Israeli elections, but we are looking for a peace partner like [the late prime ministers Shimon] Peres and [Yitzhak] Rabin,” he declared.

Abu Rudeineh concluded his speech telling the Israeli journalists:

“We are currently at a crossroads: whether we see Israel choosing peace or continuous struggle. Our president wants peace and it is difficult to find anyone to accept the US conditions.”

On February 1, Abbas claimed that the PA had cut all ties with the US and Israeli governments, including the so-called security coordination, following the announcement by Washington of its Middle East ‘peace plan’.

Abbas’s announcement came during an emergency Arab League meeting held in Egypt’s capital, Cairo, requested by the Palestinian President.

“Abbas’s periodic threats to cease such coordination cannot be taken seriously,” wrote renowned journalist and writer Ramona Wadi in a recent article.

“As far as quashing Palestinian political dissent and resistance, the agreement with Israel is the best that the colonizer and collaborator can get. In terms of political engagement, security coordination provides the PA with the much-needed funds to sustain its existence,” Wadi added.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)