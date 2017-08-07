PA: Palestinian Internet Under ‘Fierce Attack’

Palestine has been under an intense cyber attack according to the Palestinian Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology (Photo: File)

Over the past two days, Internet access in the occupied Palestinian territory has been under the “fiercest” cyber attack since 2012, the Palestinian Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the ongoing cyber attack was targeting internet providers in Palestine by flooding their servers with millions of messages, paralyzing the servers and slowing down access across to users across the Palestinian territory.

Palestinian Authority computers have meanwhile been on the receiving end of cyber attacks coming from Europe and East Asia, the statement added, while assuring that governmental databases were protected and not under threat by the large-scale attack.

The ministry said that it had created a crisis management team working with Internet providers and telecommunications company Paltel to try to control the attacks. The ministry also contacted cyber security experts for help with technical procedures, which could contain the crisis and stop its negative impact on internet users in Palestine.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)