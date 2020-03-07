PA ‘Security’ Forces Arrest Fatah MP in West Bank

On Friday, Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces “brutally and barbarically” arrested Fatah MP Hussam Khader from his house in the West Bank city of Nablus, his daughter, Amira Khader, revealed.

“[PA] Protective Security Services broke into our house, accompanied by the Joint Forces (formed to crackdown on Abbas foes) in Balata Refugee Camp [in Nablus] and took my father forcefully,” Amira announced on her Twitter page.

She added:

“They took my father brutally and barbarically. I saw this brutality and barbarism in 2003 and 2011 when the Israeli occupation forces broke into our house and arrested my father. They attacked me as two armed officers prevented me from moving, pushed me and beat me.”

Khader’s detention came following his censure of PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s criticism of Palestinian doctors, who have been on industrial strike.

Khader stated that the abuse and “dirty insults” should disqualify Abbas as president and called for him to apologize to the doctors.

“While it is true that Abbas’s crackdowns are tailored to serve his personal interests, PA action has ultimately served the interests of Israel which aim at keeping Palestinians divided and is using PA security forces as an extra layer of protection for its soldiers and settlers alike,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud, in a recent article.

“The Palestinian Authority has made it crystal clear that its violence against dissenting Palestinians is no different than Israeli violence targeting any form of resistance, anywhere in Palestine,” Baroud added.

