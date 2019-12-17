PA Urges to List Jewish Settler Groups on Global Terror Lists (VIDEO)

December 17, 2019 Blog, News
A Palestinian baby was hit in the head by a stone thrown by far-right Jewish settlers in Hebron. (Photo: Video grab/Social Media)

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday called on countries around the world to place Jewish settlers groups and their leaders on “international terrorism lists” and prevent them from entering their territories.

The ministry said in a statement that the Jewish settlers’ terrorist militia attacks against Palestinian citizens have significantly increased.

According to the statement, the settlers’ attacks included cutting and burning the trees of Palestinian farmers, seizing their lands by force, damaging car tires, attacking Palestinians’ homes, destroying water, roads and irrigation projects which the Palestinians use on a daily bases in the Jordan Valley.

The statement added that the settlers continue to throw stones at Palestinian vehicles and fire live bullets at passers-by. While also carrying out organized terrorist acts against Palestinians.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the settlers’ attacks and held the Israeli government and army fully responsible for this dangerous escalation.

“The Israeli military and judicial agencies provide protection for the settlers involved in committing these crimes,” it said, adding that terrorist elements, especially in Yitzhar settlement, are rarely arrested, and if they are arrested, they are quickly released.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

