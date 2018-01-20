Palestinian Prisoner Dies from Medical Neglect

Due to medical negligence, Palestinian prisoner from West Bank passed away on Saturday morning inside an Israeli prison.

Palestinian prisoner dies inside Israeli jails https://t.co/xjN6XKEQsZ pic.twitter.com/yxt1VoRaTA — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) January 20, 2018

Palestinian sources identified the Palestinian prisoner as Hussein Atalla from the West Bank city of Nablus. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The Palestinian prisoner suffered cancer and received inadequate care in prison.

Mazen Al-Maghrebi,a released #Palestinian prisoner dies sustaining pains after medical negligence at the israeli jails #PalestinianPrisoners pic.twitter.com/F9w68Zb2Qw — Palestine Resists (@PalestinouMiss) May 2, 2017

Like other patients, inmates in the same prison said, the Israeli occupation did not offer him proper medical care intentionally.

Rights groups say that there are more than 6,500 Palestinian prisoners inside the Israeli jails, including at least 400 patients, who do not receive proper healthcare.

RT PalestineChron "She is ‘Being Destroyed Every Day’: #Palestine Chronicle Interviews the Sister of Israa #Jaabis (VIDEO) https://t.co/9Ai3wuNNdc via PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/w7up2Ik7GR" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) January 20, 2018

According to Palestinian prisoners rights group Addameer, as of December, there were 6,171 Palestinians being held in Israeli prison, 479 of whom were serving a sentence longer than 20 years.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)