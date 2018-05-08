Palestine and Venezuela Establish Bi-National Development Bank

Venezuela and Palestinian leaders agreed to start a bi-national bank between the two countries to be kickstarted with 20 million Venezuelan Petros.

#Venezuela | President @NicolasMaduro has signed new cooperation agreements with #Palestine, establishing the Bi-National Development Bank. Maduro reiterated the Bolivarian Revolution's unrelenting support for a "free, independent, sovereign and peaceful" Palestine. pic.twitter.com/sRI4OVVYo7 — ANTICONQUISTA (@ANTICONQUISTA) May 7, 2018

Newly re-elected Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas landed in Caracas last night for a two-day diplomatic stay in Venezuela.

Abbas and President Nicolas Maduro have signed an accord to create a bi-national development bank to fund technological and industrial initiatives between the two countries.

Using national cryptocurrency, Venezuela starts bi-national bank with Palestine – https://t.co/qQdfxTfL0Q pic.twitter.com/kcDDjioLyF — The Duran (@TheDuran_com) May 8, 2018

Today’s session at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas also established an agreement to begin a Venezuela-Palestine business council to expand economic, banking, trade and financial cooperation among the countries.

Both countries already maintain several accords in the areas of education, trade, energy, agriculture, culture, communication, sports, defense, security and health since 2009.

Aiming at technological development for our Peoples, we proposed that Palestine invests in Venezuela with our cryptocurrency, the Petro, as well as creates a binational fund. pic.twitter.com/IOtnC23vZx — Nicolás Maduro (@maduro_en) May 8, 2018

Maduro told Abbas during their meeting:

“The sovereign and free Venezuela is dedicated to the cause of a free, independent, sovereign and peaceful Palestine.”

The Palestinian president thanked Maduro for standing in solidarity with Palestine:

“I’d like to reiterate my thanks to the Venezuelan government and its people for their support of the Palestinian cause.”

The Palestinian head of state will continue his Latin American diplomatic tour to Cuba and Chile.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)