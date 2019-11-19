Palestine Calls for Arab League Emergency Meeting over US Position on Settlements

November 19, 2019
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R), with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: via Social Media, file)

Palestine called today for an emergency meeting of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level as soon as possible to discuss the US administration’s recent position on illegal Israeli settlement in lands occupied in 1967.

Instructed by President Mahmoud Abbas, the permanent representative delegation of Palestine to the Arab League addressed the General Secretariat of the League to hold a ministerial meeting to discuss the recent US position on Israeli settlement.

Meanwhile, the Arab League Secretariat said in a statement that it has agreed to hold the emergency meeting, but has not decided the date yet.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that the US no longer considers the Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories as inconsistent with international law.

The Palestinian leadership condemned Pompeo’s remarks, stressing that the new US position totally contradicts international law, United Nations resolutions opposed to settlements, particularly UN Security Council resolutions 2334 of 2016.

Earlier on Tuesday, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit condemned the statements made by US Secretary of State, affirming that such statements are considered a very negative development.

In a statement, Aboul-Gheit warned that this position would lead Israeli settlers to practice more violence and brutality against the Palestinian population, stressing that it undermines any prospects for a just peace based on ending the Israeli occupation.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

