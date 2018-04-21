Palestine Calls for UN Investigation into ‘Israeli Crimes’ in Gaza

Palestine’s ambassador to the United Nations has called on the UN Security Council to form an independent commission in order to investigate Israeli “crimes” including the killing and wounding of many Palestinian protesters in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“It seems that the Israeli occupying forces are not restraining themselves, they’re not listening to anyone and they are continuing with this massacre,” Mansour said.

UN human rights experts condemn killings of Palestinians near #Gaza fence by Israeli security forces, reiterating their call on the international community – through the United Nations – to establish an independent commission to investigate the events of the past three weeks pic.twitter.com/OFARo7ZE5f — Sonia Tancic (@SoniaTancic) April 17, 2018

His remarks came after Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced that four Palestinian demonstrators, including a 15-year-old teenage boy, had sustained fatal injuries in clashes with Israeli soldiers during protests along the border.

The deaths included a 15-year-old boy shot dead in northern Gaza, https://t.co/ecIpLD3E7r — DHarriet (@Dirtyharriet0) April 21, 2018

Over the weeks, Israel’s use of lethal force has drawn international condemnation.

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that Hamas leaders are the only ones to blame for the death of the young Palestinian boy.

Lieberman: Hamas leaders to blame for death of 15-year-old Palestinian in Gaza – https://t.co/5btW8s7OGO — Ynetnews (@ynetnews) April 21, 2018

Riad Mansour also stressed that an investigation must be “independent and transparent”, as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and others have called for.

Israel last week said it would launch an investigation into the killing of a child protester, but Mansour told journalists that Palestinians would not accept it, because “it cannot be credible.”

