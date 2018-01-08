Palestine Chronicle Reveals New English Edition, French Relaunch Expected Soon

SEATTLE, PARIS, GAZA – January 8, 2018

The Palestine Chronicle online newspaper relaunched its latest and improved English edition on Monday, January 8. The new and exciting look adds much value to an already well regarded and widely read Palestinian news source.

Established in September 1999 and registered as 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the State of Washington, the Palestine Chronicle has gained a reputation of being one of the most respected and credible sources on Palestine, that is managed mostly by Palestinian editors around the world.

The Palestine Chronicle redesign does more than offer a new look but also a dynamic format that makes it accessible in all digital mobile devises.

The new homepage offers many options in terms of topics and presentation with breaking news as a major focus.

Content has also improved with more original news, features and commentary, with particular focus on videos and social media interaction.

Although the launch is limited to the English edition of the Palestine Chronicle, the French edition is expected to undergo its own relaunch soon.

“We want to take the message of the Palestinian people everywhere,” said Palestine Chronicle Editor-in-Chief, Ramzy Baroud.

“We understand that the power of pro-Israeli propaganda has defined mainstream media for many years, and we have every intention to counter it with truthful reporting on the reality in Palestine.”

The Palestine Chronicle coverage is not confined to the siege and occupation of Gaza and the West Bank, but attempts to cover the Palestinian experience – with all of its hardships and triumphs – everywhere.

“Our weapon is spreading our narrative, the narrative of the oppressed,” said Palestine Chronicle Editor, Yousef Aljamal.

“We are here to tell our story to the world, to win the battle metaphorically and on the ground. Support us so that we could continue doing our work and carrying out our mission, until Palestine is free,” added Aljamal.

“Our resources are limited, but our determination remains very strong,” Baroud said. “It is this resolve, which only reflects the will of the Palestinian people that allowed us to carry on, in fact grow for nearly two decades.”

To visit Palestine Chronicle, go to: www.palestinechronicle.com

For more information, write to: info@ramzybaroud.net

(Palestine Chronicle)