Palestine Chronicle: United We Stand (VIDEO)

Dear Supporters,

If civil society can possibly have its own media, the Palestine Chronicle is that media. We are entirely, and we mean ENTIRELY funded by our readers. Thus, only accountable to common sense, intellectual integrity and the principles that unite all of our readers, regardless of their religious affiliation, political leanings or geographic boundaries.

Please stand with Palestine by supporting independent Palestinian media.

The Palestine Chronicle is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible.