Palestine Could Block Israel’s Access to the UN Security Council

The 2018 United Nations Security Council election will be held next June and Israel plans to run as a non-permanent member.

The Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Riad al Maliki, said on Thursday that his country has enough support to block Israel’s access:

“We will defeat Israel and we can guarantee that Israel will never become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.”

Maliki also mentioned the letters written to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, urging intervention to stop the use of lethal force against Palestinian protesters in the occupied Gaza Strip.

According to Maliki, the United States blocked two draft statements by the UN Security Council, that called for an investigation into the killing of unarmed Palestinian protesters at the Gaza border, despite the support of the other 14 members.

