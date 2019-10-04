Palestine Gains Membership of Arab League’s Human Rights Committee

October 4, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Arab leaders at the 30th annual summit of the Arab League in Tunis. (Photo: via AJE)

Palestine yesterday gained membership of the Human Rights Committee of the Arab League.

The State of Palestine will be represented by Legal Adviser Majdi Hardan from the Ministry of Justice.

In accordance with the membership, Palestine will be required to report on human rights situations; in particular violations of human rights by the Israeli occupation authorities.

The elected members of the committee will begin serving for a period of four years from today after received nine votes in favor of its inclusion in the committee.

The Arab League is a regional multi-national organization of Arabic-speaking countries in Africa and the Middle East. Its mission is to promote trade and economic growth as well as sovereignty and political stability in the region.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

