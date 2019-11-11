Palestine In-Depth: Who is Responsible for the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinian Christians? (VIDEO)

November 11, 2019 Blog, Slider, Videos
Palestinian Christians face daily challenges related to Israeli occupation. (Photo: File)

Palestine In-Depth with Ramzy Baroud” is a production of The Palestine Chronicle.

Please watch the second episode, “Who is Responsible for the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinian Christians?

Check out my latest video!Who is Responsible for the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinian Christians? Palestine in Depth – with Ramzy Baroud A Production of the Palestine Chronicle For further reading, click here: The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinian Christians that Nobody is Talking about.https://buff.ly/2MXAQSrKairos Palestinehttps://www.kairospalestine.ps/

Posted by Ramzy Baroud on Monday, November 11, 2019

To learn more about the topics discussed in this episode, check out the links below:

The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinian Christians that Nobody is Talking About

https://buff.ly/2MXAQSr 

Kairos Palestine

https://www.kairospalestine.ps/ 

(The Palestine Chronicle Team)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.