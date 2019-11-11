Palestine In-Depth: Who is Responsible for the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinian Christians? (VIDEO)

Palestine In-Depth with Ramzy Baroud” is a production of The Palestine Chronicle.

Please watch the second episode, “Who is Responsible for the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinian Christians?”

To learn more about the topics discussed in this episode, check out the links below:

The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinian Christians that Nobody is Talking About

https://buff.ly/2MXAQSr

Kairos Palestine

https://www.kairospalestine.ps/

(The Palestine Chronicle Team)