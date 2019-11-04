Palestine In-Depth: Why Is Israel Afraid of Khalida Jarrar? (VIDEO)

“Palestine In-Depth with Ramzy Baroud” is a production of The Palestine Chronicle.
Please watch the first episode, “Why Is Israel Afraid of Khalida Jarrar?”
Posted by Ramzy Baroud on Sunday, November 3, 2019
To learn more about the topics discussed in this episode, check out the links below:
Israel Re-arrests Palestinian Lawmaker Khalida Jarrar
http://www.palestinechronicle.com/israel-re-arrests-palest…/
Israel is Afraid of Khalida Jarrar because She Shatters Its False Democratic Image
http://www.palestinechronicle.com/israel-is-afraid-of-khal…/
Palestinian-Jordanian Hunger Striker Moved to Hospital
http://www.palestinechronicle.com/palestinian-jordanian-hu…/
Administrative Torture: Free Heba al-Labadi, a Jordanian Citizen in Israeli Prison
http://www.palestinechronicle.com/administrative-torture-f…/
These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons (FORWARD BY KHALIDA JARRAR)
https://www.amazon.com/These-Chains-Will-Broke…/…/1949762092
(The Palestine Chronicle team)
