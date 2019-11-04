Palestine In-Depth: Why Is Israel Afraid of Khalida Jarrar? (VIDEO)

November 4, 2019 Blog, Slider, Videos
Palestinian MP Khalida Jarrar. (Photo: via Social Media)

“Palestine In-Depth with Ramzy Baroud” is a production of The Palestine Chronicle.

Please watch the first episode, “Why Is Israel Afraid of Khalida Jarrar?”

WHY IS ISRAEL AFRAID OF KHALIDA JARRAR?"Palestine In-Depth with Ramzy Baroud" is a production of The Palestine Chronicle.To learn more about the topics discussed in this episode, check out the links below:Israel Re-arrests Palestinian Lawmaker Khalida Jarrarhttp://www.palestinechronicle.com/israel-re-arrests-palestinian-lawmaker-khalida-jarrar/Israel is Afraid of Khalida Jarrar because She Shatters Its False Democratic Imagehttp://www.palestinechronicle.com/israel-is-afraid-of-khalida-jarrar-because-she-shatters-its-false-democratic-image/Palestinian-Jordanian Hunger Striker Moved to Hospitalhttp://www.palestinechronicle.com/palestinian-jordanian-hunger-striker-moved-to-hospital/Administrative Torture: Free Heba al-Labadi, a Jordanian Citizen in Israeli Prisonhttp://www.palestinechronicle.com/administrative-torture-free-heba-al-labadi-a-jordanian-citizen-in-israeli-prison/These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons (FORWARD BY KHALIDA JARRAR)https://www.amazon.com/These-Chains-Will-Broken-Palestinian/dp/1949762092

Posted by Ramzy Baroud on Sunday, November 3, 2019

To learn more about the topics discussed in this episode, check out the links below:

Israel Re-arrests Palestinian Lawmaker Khalida Jarrar
http://www.palestinechronicle.com/israel-re-arrests-palest…/

Israel is Afraid of Khalida Jarrar because She Shatters Its False Democratic Image
http://www.palestinechronicle.com/israel-is-afraid-of-khal…/

Palestinian-Jordanian Hunger Striker Moved to Hospital
http://www.palestinechronicle.com/palestinian-jordanian-hu…/

Administrative Torture: Free Heba al-Labadi, a Jordanian Citizen in Israeli Prison
http://www.palestinechronicle.com/administrative-torture-f…/

These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons (FORWARD BY KHALIDA JARRAR)
https://www.amazon.com/These-Chains-Will-Broke…/…/1949762092

(The Palestine Chronicle team)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.