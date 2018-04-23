Palestine Museum Opens in Connecticut, US (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestine Museum opened in Woodbridge, an outskirt of New Haven in Connecticut.

‘The Palestine Museum US’ , is seen as the first of its kind in America. It’s mission, as described in the website, is to research and preserve Palestinian history and serve as a cultural common ground for all Palestinians.

Palestine Museum, US – keeping Palestinian heritage & culture alivehttps://t.co/BzP2tTfs1U — Brian Katulis (@Katulis) April 22, 2018

Faisal Saleh, founder and executive director of the Palestine Museum US, is a Palestinian American businessman and entrepreneur, whose goal is to offer a fuller picture of the Palestinian land and people than Americans see in mainstream media.

Concern that 'The Heritage Has Been Lost': Why an Émigré Opened the First United States Museum Dedicated to Palestinian Art & Culture: https://t.co/piKICdr7l2 #Palestine — Deborah Elise White (@Beldame) April 19, 2018

“The mission of the museum is to preserve Palestinian history and celebrate the artistic achievement of Palestinians in the US and Palestine and tell the Palestinian story through art and literature and other forms of artistic expression,” Saleh said in a statement.

“The Palestinians have been dehumanized and portrayed in very negative ways. Our job is to show that Palestinians are human, like everybody else, and they have thousands of artists, they excel in the arts.”

A mural of Rachel Corrie, the American activist who was killed by an Israeli bulldozer in Gaza in 2003, is featured in the newly opened museum and her parents, who continue to realize Rachel’s vision through the Rachel Corrie Foundation, were present at the inauguration.

(PC, Social Media)