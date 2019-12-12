‘Palestine Needs Jeremy’: Palestinians Tweet in Support of Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn

British voters are at the polls as the Tories, led by Boris Johnson, and the Labours, led by Jeremy Corbyn, each seeks a majority.

Corbyn is a long-time supporter of the Palestinian people’s struggle against Israeli apartheid and human rights violations in occupied Palestine.

Below are a few samples of thousands of tweets in support of Corbyn, tweeted by Palestinians and their supporters around the world.

‘Voice of the Oppressed’

From Palestine, we support Jeremy Corbyn and the Labor Party, Jeremy, the voice of truth and the voice of the oppressed!🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/gA5uRm7IOb — اية الدرباش (@aldrbashaya) December 12, 2019

On Phony Anti-Semitism Accusations

Most of the Corbyn anti-Semite accusations are usually from right wing sources, who have taken his actions out of context. The main scrutinisation is his support for Palestine, however he supports the end of the ethnic genocide within Palestine that is caused by Israeli rule. — Asad Mahmood (@Asad667) December 12, 2019

Why Corbyn Was Smeared by Pro-Israel’s Forces in Britain

This is one of the reasons why Jeremy Corbyn is being smeared and called anti-Semitic. He’s pro Palestine that’s why. Don’t be fooled by the media. #GeneralElection19 #GE19 pic.twitter.com/NLBi2HB8UB — Nadeem Ahmed (@Muqadaam) December 4, 2019

Chief Rabbi’s Unprecedented Intervention

This is why he is being attacked by extreme Zionists like the ToryRabbi. The smears will only stop If he gives up the caus for fighting for Palestinian human rights and an end to illegal settlements. The concern is not #Antisemitism but his criticism of #ApartheidIsrael pic.twitter.com/G0Qf4Dn14u — Mantiq (@Mantiq) December 5, 2019

Right Side of History

Whatever happens, Corbyn has awoken so many people to a different more progressive politics. Always on the right side of history, from apartheid to Palestine. ♥️♥️ — Saber Ahmed (@sabdotzed) December 12, 2019

Corbyn Is Not Anti-Semite

Nicole, a young Jewish, tells why the exaggerated claims of the UK Labour Paery antisemitism pain her as Jew. Corbyn is NOT anti-Semite. His only sin is to fight against injustice in world, including the version Israel perpetrates. 🇵🇸🚫#GeneralElection19 #VoteLabourDecember12 pic.twitter.com/wFOvvLpsot — Palestine SunBird (@PalSunBird) December 9, 2019

It’s Time for Britain to Hold Israel Accountable for Its Crimes

It is high time for Britain to be held accountable for its colonial crimes in Palestine, and Corbyn can do just that, writes @yarahawari: https://t.co/4gh1qEa6Ad pic.twitter.com/0hJVOeetP2 — Al-Shabaka الشبكة (@AlShabaka) December 6, 2019

First Anti-Racist Prime Minister

60+ BAME cultural figures & anti racist activists: ‘Jeremy Corbyn will be the UK’s first anti racist prime minister. We call on all of you, BAME and migrant communities to mobilise everyone you know to ensure we get Labour elected’ 🔥🔥https://t.co/DUixXpMSpv from @redpeppermag — Artists for Palestine UK (@Art4PalestineUK) December 10, 2019

Palestine Needs Corbyn

Palestine needs someone like Jeremy Corbyn 😍🌸 https://t.co/QbigmMz6hK — Sarah Hassan 🌸❤ (@sarah_hassan94) December 4, 2019

(PC, Social Media)