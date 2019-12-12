‘Palestine Needs Jeremy’: Palestinians Tweet in Support of Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn is a long-time supporter of the Palestinian people’s struggle against Israeli apartheid and human rights violations. (Photo: via Social Media)

British voters are at the polls as the Tories, led by Boris Johnson, and the Labours, led by Jeremy Corbyn, each seeks a majority.

Corbyn is a long-time supporter of the Palestinian people’s struggle against Israeli apartheid and human rights violations in occupied Palestine.

Below are a few samples of thousands of tweets in support of Corbyn, tweeted by Palestinians and their supporters around the world. 

‘Voice of the Oppressed’

On Phony Anti-Semitism Accusations

Why Corbyn Was Smeared by Pro-Israel’s Forces in Britain

Chief Rabbi’s Unprecedented Intervention

Right Side of History

Corbyn Is Not Anti-Semite

It’s Time for Britain to Hold Israel Accountable for Its Crimes

First Anti-Racist Prime Minister

Palestine Needs Corbyn

