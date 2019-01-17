Palestine Rejects US Peace Draft on Shared Jerusalem

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Authority (PA) responding to multiple reports of a United States-drafted Peace Plan, said that,

“Any peace plan that does not include an independent Palestinian state — with all of East Jerusalem as its capital — on the 1967 borders, is destined to fail.”

The U.S. Israel-Palestinian plan will reportedly propose that Jerusalem be divided into territories, designating some annexed Palestine regions solely to Israel and sharing others.

US' Middle East Peace Plan: 90 Percent of West Bank for Palestine, Divided Jerusalem – Reports https://t.co/bN0Adx6em3 — Joe Catron 🌹 (@jncatron) January 17, 2019

A spokesman for the PA presidency in Ramallah, Nabil Abu Rudaineh, reiterated that any valid resolution can only be determined through the required international procedures involving the principle of two states, Wafa reported.

According to Channel 13 News, U.S. President Donald Trump’s so-called “deal of the century” will include a Palestinian state on some 90% of the West Bank but only parts of east Jerusalem. Trump previously indicated that a peace plan would be published in the upcoming months [after the Israeli parliamentary elections scheduled for April, 9], Israeli Reshet 13 said.

Information making the rounds in the media implies that Israel would retain sovereignty over the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the “holy basin” region – including the Old City and its immediate environs – which it should “jointly run” with Palestine, Jordan, and possibly other countries.

After the embassy move to Jerusalem and the refugee aid cut, US envoy to the UN says Washington's peace plan favors Palestine. https://t.co/FShrSRcgfH — solidarity with gaza (@gaza512) December 19, 2018

Rudaineh commented that,

“Rumors and leaks about the deal of the century, as well as ongoing attempts to find regional and international parties that would cooperate with this plan, are failed attempts that will reach a dead end.”

The peace plan will require the annexation of the large settlements and the evacuation of settlement outposts deemed illegal under Israeli law, the reported detailed, citing a source involved in the briefing.

#Palestine The so called “ deal of the century “ which any sane person would reject https://t.co/Wg3IqXfEMQ — Robby Martin (@takethepss) January 16, 2019

The White House has since dismissed the report as inaccurate and speculative. Washington stated in a release:

“As in the past, speculations regarding the peace plan are inaccurate. We have no further reaction.”

The Israeli government is yet to respond.

Palestinian supporters of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, take part in a protest to support the Palestinian reconciliation efforts between Fatah and Hamas and against the deal of the century, in #Gaza City. 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/pk1jyDtmtq — ‎﮼رفيف 🇵🇸 (@PalRafeef) January 13, 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017 and relocated the US embassy to the city.

Trump’s action prompted Palestine to deem any United States-proposed peace process invalid, opting for one based on international law, and the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)