Palestine Renews ICC Push against Israel ‘War Crimes’ (VIDEO)

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has announced a fresh push against Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICC), a day after the United States said it was closing its Washington mission and threatened to sanction the court’s judges.

PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat said on Tuesday he has submitted a new complaint to over an Israeli “war crimes” against a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, which faces imminent demolition.

US also making threats to the International Criminal Court of the ICC investigates US, Israel or other allies. This is so absurd. pic.twitter.com/7BaLT1QmnQ — Palestine (@OccuPalGaza) September 10, 2018

Erekat was quoted as saying in the official WAFA news agency:

“We will continue to go to the ICC now matter how extreme the bullying and blackmail of the US become.”

He said:

“The complaint stressed the importance of preventing Israel from demolishing and forcibly displacing the residents of Khan al-Ahmar.”

Israel’s Supreme Court last week rejected petitions against the demolition the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar.

Nat'l Security Advisor Bolton threatens prosecution, sanctions of ICC judges, prosecutors, staff Latest US move for "peace" (i.e. pressure on Palestinians) follows cut off of $200 million to UN refugee agency UNRWA#Israel #Palestine https://t.co/9PbrRHCXP5 — Scott Lucas (@ScottLucas_EA) September 11, 2018

If the move goes ahead it will leave over 170 Palestinians, including 92 children displaced.

Erekat also said the PLO has asked the ICC to speed up a preliminary probe into other Israeli war crimes, such as the massacre of at least 175 protesters in Gaza by Israeli snipers since March.

If you’ve been enjoying your summer holidays, then spare a thought for the children of Khan al-Ahmar school in the occupied #WestBank. They cut their vacation short & went back to school early to try prevent the #Israeli army from destroying it. https://t.co/Dj1cUAN2iD — AmnestyInternational (@amnesty) September 7, 2018

The latest submission came a day after the US confirmed it would close the PLO’s office in Washington, the highest Palestinian representation in the country, amid worsening relations between the two.

The White House cited the Palestinians’ ICC campaign and what it said was their unwillingness to negotiate.

The PLO office is reportedly being shut due to the Palestinian Authority refusing Trump’s pressure to enter into American-led peace negotiationshttps://t.co/oNXIDLzTao — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) September 10, 2018

The Palestinian leadership cut off contact with the administration of President Donald Trump after he recognized the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December.

Trump’s administration has also cut more than $500 million in aid to Palestinians, including to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, since January.

Trump admin. eliminates funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency. https://t.co/ROtrGvMPTt + cuts $25M in aid for Palestinians in East Jerusalem hospitals. https://t.co/rtClTHng8C + announces the closure of the Palestine Liberation Org. office in DC. https://t.co/PQmJGcPuNA — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 10, 2018

Palestinian leaders say the administration is blatantly biased in favor of Israel and is seeking to blackmail Ramallah into accepting the White House’s moves.

On Monday, John Bolton, national security adviser to Trump, attacked the ICC, threatening to sanction judges and other officials if they moved against US soldiers or those of key allies.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)