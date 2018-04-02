Palestine Requests Urgent Arab League Meeting on Israeli Crimes in Gaza

Palestine has requested on Sunday an urgent meeting for the Arab League at the level of Permanent Representatives to discuss Israel’s crimes against peaceful demonstrators, Palestinian ambassador to Cairo said.

US blocks UN resolution condemning Israel for deaths in Gaza clashes https://t.co/MrbITAjqwV pic.twitter.com/gDHJyBJqnb — Therese (@Th2shay) April 1, 2018

Ambassador Diab al-Louh told WAFA that PA President Mahmoud Abbas and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Malki pressed for the urgent meeting.

✌ During the #GreatReturnMarch in #Gaza , 4 Palestinian young men are joining together to protect a Palestinian girl from the fire of the Israeli occupation army pic.twitter.com/dU1RQ6lCFx — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) April 1, 2018

Louh, who is also Palestine’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League, said that the meeting would discuss Israeli crimes against demonstrators who participated in the Great March of Return on the occasion of the Land Day on Friday.

Egypt, Jordan and the Arab League condemn Israel for "excessive force" after 15 Palestinians killed during demonstrations along Gaza border https://t.co/89UCEgUrq5 — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) March 30, 2018

He added that the Israeli occupation forces committed a massacre against peaceful demonstrators on the border of the Gaza Strip, where 17 protesters were killed and over 1500 others were injured.

7 April, Copenhagen: Boykot Israel on the streets at Norreport https://t.co/jELFW9uQye via SamidounPP pic.twitter.com/4iCk9mGYgd — Charlotte Kates (@charlottekates) April 2, 2018

This is a serious violation of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, the ambassador pointed out.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)