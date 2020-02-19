Palestine to Sue Amazon over Free Shipping to Illegal Jewish Settlements

February 19, 2020 Blog, News
Palestine decided to take legal action against Amazon over free shipping to Illegal Jewish settlements. (Photo: File)

The Palestinian Authority announced on Tuesday it will take legal action against online retail giant Amazon over the company’s policy that allows Israelis living in illegal Jewish settlements free delivery while charging Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PA’s economy ministry said it will send a letter to Amazon demanding an immediate halt of its commercial activities in Israeli settlements.

The ministry also said it will seek legal action against the e-commerce company, over “its discrimination policy that favors illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories over the indigenous Palestinian population”.

The move comes after a Financial Times report revealed, in blatant defiance of international law, Amazon was offering free shipping to illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, but not to Palestinians living in the same area.

In fact, Palestinian customers who list their address as “the Palestinian Territories” are forced to pay shipping and handling fees starting from $24.

Amazon spokesman Nick Caplin told the Financial Times that Palestinians can only circumvent the issue by selecting Israel as their country.

“If a customer within the Palestinian Territories enters their address and selects Israel as the country, they can receive free shipping through the same promotion,” said Caplin.

Amazon was not included in the United Nations Human Rights Council’s database of companies operating in the illegal settlements released last week.

(The Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)

