Palestine Urges International Community to Move against US Middle East Plan

Palestine on Monday urged the international community to move against the U.S. Middle East plan, known as the “Deal of the Century,” without delay.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a press statement that the international community has not much time left to salvage the two-state solution after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the U.S. Mideast plan on January 28.

“Neutral or reluctant positions towards this dangerous U.S.-Israeli plan are not feasible in preventing the US coup against international law and international legitimacy resolutions, nor in saving the peace process between Palestinians and Israelis,” said the statement.

“The actual implementation of the deal is taking place on a daily basis,” it added, warning of the “Israeli measures that are imposing new realities on the ground to serve the plan.”

According to Trump’s plan, the US will officially recognize Israel’s illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied territories; Jerusalem will be the “undivided capital of Israel”; Gaza will have to be demilitarized and “there shall be no right of return” for Palestinian refugees.

(Palestine Chronicle, TeleSur, Social Media)