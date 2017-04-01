Palestinian Academic Wins Guardian’s Inspiring Leader Award

Apr 1 2017
Dr. Karma Nabulsi, a Palestinian Professor at Oxford University, won the prestigious ‘Inspiring Leader Award’, which is part of the Guardian University Awards 2017 in London on Wednesday evening, PIC reported.

Nabulsi is the director of Undergraduate Studies at the Department of Politics and International Relations. She was one of two women to have been shortlisted for the award. “The general public voted who they thought deserved the award among the shortlisted candidates who were chosen by a panel of higher education experts and Guardian journalists,” PIC noted.

Nabulsi received her education from Beirut, Lebanon, New York, Rabat (Morocco), the UK and Paris. “She was a PLO representative from 1977-90 serving at the UN, Beirut, Tunis and the UK. She was a special guest at Middle East Monitor’s Palestine Book Awards last year,” PIC added.

Nabulsi told the University newspaper: “This ‘Inspiring Leader’ award truly belongs to the students at Oxford and right across the country, who are campaigning for equality, against all forms of racial discrimination, for decolonizing the curriculum, and the freedom of expression and democratic rights at the universities every day”.

Speaking of Nabulsi, the judges said: “Without her patience, dedication and commitment, the experiences of numerous students at Oxford and elsewhere would have been immeasurably poorer”.

The award includes groups and institutions across the global south specializing in anti-colonial history. The award honors a leader who has brought out the best in their team and achieved exceptional results.

