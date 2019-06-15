Palestinian Activists Call for Puma Boycott over Sponsorship Deal with Israel (VIDEO)

Protesters will target Puma stores on Saturday, urging the sportswear brand to end its deal with Israel’s football association, Palestinian activists said on Saturday.

Protesters argue that Puma’s decision to become the main sponsor of the Israel Football Association (IFA) makes the brand complicit in Israel’s violations of international law and human rights abuses, due to the membership of teams from illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Sportswear manufacturer @Puma claims a “devotion to universal equality” while sponsoring Israeli apartheid. Today, #BoycottPuma actions in 20+ countries urge Puma to end support for teams in illegal Israeli settlements on stolen Palestinian land. https://t.co/Nt5Jqwt2ou pic.twitter.com/Mcs1GTy3VF — PACBI (@PACBI) June 15, 2019

Activists from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) have helped to organize protests at 30 locations across the UK with slogans such as “Give Puma the boot” and “#BoycottPuma”. It is part of a wider campaign in 15 countries to protest the Puma-IFA deal.

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign told The New Arab:

“Thousands of people taking part in a day of action across the globe, including at nearly 30 locations in the UK, deliver a clear message to Puma that it will be held accountable for its complicity with human rights abuses.”

Watch | Direct action against sports firm @PUMA at their Manchester office to launch today's international campaign to #BoycottPUMA pic.twitter.com/TtKRN5f6h5 — MANPalestine Action (@ManPalestine) June 15, 2019

He added:

“Adidas ended its sponsorship of the IFA after a previous campaign. Puma must do the same if it means to live up to its stated commitment of supporting human rights and acting as a socially responsible company.”

The IFA’s previous sponsor, Adidas, ended its partnership in July 2018 following a sustained protest campaign by activists and complaints from over 130 Palestinian football clubs.

Nearly 30 actions are taking place across the UK, and 20 countries are taking part in the #BoycottPuma global day of action! Activists are taking direct action in @PUMA offices and stores across the UK calling on @PUMA to drop their complicity with Israeli apartheid 🇵🇸✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/dbqdqscrjP — PSC (@PSCupdates) June 15, 2019

A petition was also signed by over 16,000 human rights supporters from across the world who said that the German brand’s deal with the IFA made in complicit in the oppression of the Palestinian people.

The campaign against Puma comes after calls from over 200 Palestinian football teams and the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel.

Marseille, France, #BoycottPuma Global Day of Action: Human rights activists distribute 1000 leaflets, deliver info packs to shop owners, including to Puma-sponsored team @OM_Officiel.@Puma supports Israel's illegal settlements that rob Palestinians of land and resources. pic.twitter.com/ykbRTQr1WR — PACBI (@PACBI) June 15, 2019

Protesters will organize protests outside Puma stores on Saturday and leaflet workers and shoppers informing them about their campaign.

