Palestinian-American NASA Scientist Wears Palestinian Embroidery in Official Photo

Palestinian-American NASA Exploration Mission Planning Office Chief Nujoud Merancy appeared in her official departmental photograph wearing a custom-tailored blazer featuring tatreez, traditional Palestinian embroidery.
Merancy posted the picture on her Twitter account.
Merancy was surprised by the wide-scale reaction her pictures had.
“You guys, I thought like 30 people would like my pic and maybe a few would ‘get’ what was on my jacket. I am overwhelmed by all the love coming in. Thank you.”
Palestinian social media users praised her as an “amazing role-model” for Palestinian-American women.
