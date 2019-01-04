Palestinian-American Rashida Tlaib is Sworn in at Congress (PHOTOS)

Arabs across the world donned traditional dress on Thursday, as Democrat Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was sworn in, making her the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress.
Congrats @RashidaTlaib! From the Milbes family, with love. This photo was taken at a cousin's wedding a couple of months ago. #TweetYourThobe #TweetYourThob pic.twitter.com/wxpKN6kKY5
— Alaa Milbes (@alaamilb) January 3, 2019
Tlaib, the daughter of Palestinian parents who moved to America, won a decisive mid-term election victory for the Democratic Party in November.
My only choice for the special occasions💙 #the2Banyases #tweetyourthob pic.twitter.com/OTBjGPFzmz
— Banyas Jawad (@BanyasJ) January 3, 2019
She joined Somali-American, Ilhan Omar, to become the first Muslim women elected to Congress.
The new congresswoman from Michigan wore a thobe, a traditional Palestinian dress with elaborate embroidery, to her swearing-in. @RashidaTlaib, a Democrat from Michigan is the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress #tweetyourthobehttps://t.co/WT2DuBjQQU
— Joan Bates (@joanopinions) January 4, 2019
Tlaib said last month that she intends to put her Palestinian heritage on display when she is sworn into Congress – on Thomas Jefferson’s Quran, no less – by wearing her traditional thobe dress at the ceremony.
In celebration of @RashidaTlaib and Palestinian women in general who continue to amaze me🇵🇸❤️ #tweetyourthob pic.twitter.com/gcKeYNQRBH
— Hiba🇵🇸 (@ElkhatibHiba) January 4, 2019
On Thursday, Palestinians across the world gathered around their TV sets to watch the BDS champion and Democrat Congresswoman as she was sworn into office.
Thank you for inspiring *several* generations @RashidaTlaib. #TweetYourThobe #مبروك pic.twitter.com/RL2FanChqg
— Noura Erakat (@4noura) January 3, 2019
Palestinian-Americans used the hashtag #TweetYourThobe to show their support for Tlaib.
Rashida Tlaib plans to wear a traditional Palestinian robe during her swearing-in ceremony today and people are sharing their own pics w/ #TweetYourThob. 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/xoMgZizJeS
— AJ+ (@ajplus) January 3, 2019
(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)
