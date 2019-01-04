Palestinian-American Rashida Tlaib is Sworn in at Congress (PHOTOS)

Rashida Tlaib in her Palestinian thobe while her son dabs in Congress. (Photo: via Social Media)

Arabs across the world donned traditional dress on Thursday, as Democrat Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was sworn in, making her the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress.

Tlaib, the daughter of Palestinian parents who moved to America, won a decisive mid-term election victory for the Democratic Party in November.

She joined Somali-American, Ilhan Omar, to become the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

Tlaib said last month that she intends to put her Palestinian heritage on display when she is sworn into Congress – on Thomas Jefferson’s Quran, no less – by wearing her traditional thobe dress at the ceremony.

On Thursday, Palestinians across the world gathered around their TV sets to watch the BDS champion and Democrat Congresswoman as she was sworn into office.

Palestinian-Americans used the hashtag #TweetYourThobe to show their support for Tlaib.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

