Palestinian American Rashida Tlaib Poised to Become First Muslim Congresswoman (VIDEOS)

Former Michigan state lawmaker Rashida Tlaib has won the Democratic nomination to run unopposed for a seat in the US House of Representatives, setting her up to become the first Muslim woman elected to Congress.

Tlaib, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants in Detroit, had been trailing behind rival Brenda Jones in the closely fought 13th Congressional District Democratic primary, however after 63 percent of the 412 precincts reported she led with 35.8 percent to Detroit Council President Jones’ 29.8.

Rashida Tlaib's grandmother (who lives in Ramallah) reacts to her victory and it is just about one of the most falla7i things ever 😭pic.twitter.com/syb4vEhqPh — sara yasin 😐 (@sarayasin) August 8, 2018

No Republicans or third-party candidates ran in Tuesday’s District 13 primary race, meaning Tlaib is set to win the seat in November’s election. She would take the spot held since 1965 by John Conyers, who stepped down in December citing health reasons amid charges of sexual harassment.

WATCH: Palestinian-American Rashida Tlaib speaking after it was announced that she won the democratic nomination to become a US House representative for Michigan. [Video by AANews] pic.twitter.com/P0Pys02bqi — The IMEU (@theIMEU) August 8, 2018

Widely considered to be a rising star in Michigan’s political scene, Tlaib rose to prominence in 2008 when she became the state legislature’s first female Muslim member.

Videos appeared on social media of Tlaib’s campaign team doing a traditional Palestinian celebratory dabke dance at her headquarters as the final results of the primaries came in.

'The government can ban us from coming into the country, but not from getting elected.' Rashida Tlaib set to become first Muslim woman in US Congress https://t.co/BEtLjW8Cb8 pic.twitter.com/LMnqYMsa9F — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 8, 2018

While she has become known to the world as the first Arab Muslim woman with a real chance of making it to Congress, Tlaib is perhaps better known in her home town for her advocacy of local issues and commitment to social justice.

So far, Tlaib has taken on powerful billionaire Koch brothers, defeating them over toxic chemicals dumped in the Detroit River.

Rashida Tlaib supporters moving from dabke to Friday night music. Final results still to come. pic.twitter.com/SKmKwLnWzY — Ali Harb (@Harbpeace) August 8, 2018

In an interview with The New Arab last month, she said her Palestinian roots are perhaps what has shaped her dedication to see justice served in her locality.

Tlaib said:

“Detroit has been neglected for so long. For me, it’s a calling to serve, and a calling to protect. I think that comes from my Palestinian roots.”

Fist Muslim Congresswoman. What about the first US political campaign to celebrate a likely victory with dabke. (DJ had been playing hip hop before that). #RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/5EaRkVxJ1c — Ali Harb (@Harbpeace) August 8, 2018

Despite mostly avoiding comment on Palestine, in the run up to the August 7 primary Tlaib’s opponents attempted to stir fear about her candidacy and her links to fellow Palestinian-Americans.

Hannan Lis, an Israeli-American businessman active in the Democratic Party, raised concerns about Tlaib’s friendship with Linda Sarsour – a Palestinian-American activist often targeted by Islamophobes.

🎧 –@RashidaTlaib is on track to be the first Muslim woman to be elected to Congress. Here's a 2011 @StoryCorps clip of Rashida and @lsarsour talking about being Arab in the U.S. after 9/11 and getting into politics. #MIPrimary https://t.co/E79Bopnyvs — Arab American National Museum (@ArabAmericanMus) August 8, 2018

Hannan is quoted by Haaretz as saying:

“She has chosen to associate with a person who is divisive and clearly hostile to Israel.”

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)