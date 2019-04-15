Palestinian-American Wins UFC 236 Preliminaries

Palestinian-American fighter Belal Muhammad soundly beat opponent Curtis Millender in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 236 preliminaries by unanimous decision in Atlanta last night.

This will be the sixth fight he has won out of seven, losing to Geoff Neal in January’s UFC Fight Night 143.

#UFC236 results: Belal Muhammad relentless pressure too much for Curtis Millender https://t.co/Mv7R3sqeJ9 — BloodBathMMA (@BloodBath_MMA) April 14, 2019

Muhammad said of the fight:

“This fight was me against me. I learned my lesson from my last loss, where I went in fierce and rushed.”

Good scrap by the good brother Belal Muhammad. Awesome stuff @bullyb170 🇵🇸#UFC236 — omarTHEDON (@omarTH3DON) April 14, 2019

He added:

“Today, the plan was to be cool, calm and collected and implement my game plan, which was to crowd him. I needed to close that distance – he does his best work at range, so I had to make him feel uncomfortable and crowd him.”

He also commented:

“I’m hoping to next fight Niko Price in July. He’s always down to fight, as am I, so let’s do it.”

Chicago-born Muhammad is a ‘Welterweight’, and proud of his Palestinian heritage. At every fight, he brings with him a Palestinian flag and wants to raise awareness about the Palestinian cause.

He told AJ+:

“When I’m in a fight, on TV in a big fight, I’m going to carry my flag with pride.”

"I’m hoping to next fight @NikoHybridPrice in July. He’s always down to fight, as am I so let’s do it." – Belal Muhammad (@BullyB170) after his Unanimous Decision victory at #UFC236. pic.twitter.com/nlmBbHTUR8 — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 14, 2019

Overall, Muhammad boasts 15 wins to three losses on his record.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)