Palestinian Authority Arrests 3 Palestinians Freed from Israeli Jails

January 13, 2020 Blog, News
Palestinian Autority police. (Photo: via MEMO)

Palestinian Authority (PA) security services have arrested three Palestinian who were released from Israeli jails, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

The news agency reported that the PA security services arrested Mohammed Raddad from Tulkarm, who had been previously arrested by the Israeli occupation several times on political grounds.

It also reported that the PA intelligence services arrested Fawwaz Meri, from Salfit, noting that he had been arrested several times by the Israeli occupation also on political grounds.

At the same time, the intelligence services arrested Maher Al-Qadi, from Ramallah, noting that he had been held by the occupation on numerous occasions.

Last week, the families of the Palestinian prisoners inside Palestinian jails in the occupied West Bank accused the PA leadership of practicing these violations against their sons in order to deter the resistance and activities against the Israeli occupation.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.