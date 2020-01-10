Palestinian Authority Official Released after 17 Years in Prison

Israeli authorities yesterday released Palestinian Authority (PA) member Hani Tawfiq Abu Hatab after 17 and a half years in prison.

Abu Hatab, who was released from the Ramon Prison in the Naqab desert, declared that Israeli authorities continue “to isolate Palestinian prisoners, as well as kidnappings and abducting prisoners inside the prison.”

Abu Hatab, from the Palestinian city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, added that the Ramon administration continues “to deliberately neglect the 720 prisoners’ medical treatment”.

According to a report published by the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association Addameer, “The Israeli Prison Service (IPS) has adopted a policy of deliberate medical neglect against prisoners and detainees”.

There are 5,000 Palestinians languishing in Israeli jails, including 41 women, 185 children minors and seven lawmakers, according to Addameer.

