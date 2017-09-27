Palestinian Authority Reportedly to Hold Next Week’s Cabinet Meeting in Gaza

Palestinian Authority Cabinet in Ramallah. (Photo: Ma'an)

The Palestinian Authority (PA) is set to hold its next weekly cabinet meeting in the Gaza Strip, PA-owned Wafa news agency reported Monday, saying it was a “sign indicating improvement in relations between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas,” which comes a week after Hamas pledged to dissolve its administrative committee that runs the coastal enclave.

According to Wafa, PA government spokesman Yousef al-Mahmoud said PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah made the decision to hold next week’s cabinet meeting in Gaza after consulting with PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Mahmoud reportedly said the prime minister and cabinet ministers will arrive in the Gaza Strip next Monday to “assume their duties,” after Hamas called on the Fatah-led PA to do so to pave the way for reconciliation talks. The cabinet meeting is expected to be held the next day on Tuesday.

“We welcome the arrival of the government to the Gaza Strip” -Hamas Spokesman https://t.co/do6Oj8eEaj — Israel Policy Forum (@IsraelPolicy4m) September 25, 2017

The cabinet said after its last meeting that the PA government has “prepared plans to handle all aspects of life in the Gaza Strip and will carry out its duties towards Palestinians in Gaza and lessen their suffering.”

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)