Palestinian Boy Loses Leg after Israeli Soldier Shoots Him

June 21, 2019
Mahmoud Salah, 14, lost his leg after an Israeli soldier shot him as he retrieved a football near the Separation Wall. (Photo: via MEMO)

A 14-year-old Palestinian boy was forced to undergo a leg amputation after an Israeli soldier shot him as he retrieved a football near the Separation Wall in the occupied West Bank.

According to Defence for Children International (DCIP), 14-year-old Mahmoud Salah from Al-Khader village was playing football with friends on the evening of 21 May, when he went to fetch the ball.

An Israeli soldier then shot him in the leg with live ammunition, after which, the boy testified, “two soldiers approached and kicked him”.

Collected by an ambulance some 45 minutes after being shot, Mahmoud lost consciousness en route to the hospital.

When he regained consciousness the next day, DCIP reported, “Mahmoud was guarded by soldiers and learned that he had undergone two surgeries”.

“Medical staff informed him that his left leg had been amputated below the knee due to irreversible tendon damage”.

According to DCIP, since 2014 “Israeli forces have increasingly targeted Palestinian children with intentional lethal force, often in the context of protests”.

Between January and May 2019, DCIP has “documented 55 cases of Palestinian children injured by live ammunition at the hands of Israeli forces”.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)











