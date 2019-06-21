Palestinian Boy Loses Leg after Israeli Soldier Shoots Him

A 14-year-old Palestinian boy was forced to undergo a leg amputation after an Israeli soldier shot him as he retrieved a football near the Separation Wall in the occupied West Bank.

According to Defence for Children International (DCIP), 14-year-old Mahmoud Salah from Al-Khader village was playing football with friends on the evening of 21 May, when he went to fetch the ball.

Israeli soldier costs West Bank boy his leg

An Israeli soldier then shot him in the leg with live ammunition, after which, the boy testified, “two soldiers approached and kicked him”.

Collected by an ambulance some 45 minutes after being shot, Mahmoud lost consciousness en route to the hospital.

An Israeli soldier shot a 14-year-old Palestinian boy while he was retrieving a soccer ball. The child was detained without medical assistance for approximately 45 minutes before an ambulance arrived, he told DCIP.

When he regained consciousness the next day, DCIP reported, “Mahmoud was guarded by soldiers and learned that he had undergone two surgeries”.

“Medical staff informed him that his left leg had been amputated below the knee due to irreversible tendon damage”.

Five children who got longer sentences for throwing stones than the Israeli soldier who shot dead an incapacitated Palestinian https://t.co/L8PKex4Qzq — Subhan miah (@SubhanMiah71) June 18, 2019

According to DCIP, since 2014 “Israeli forces have increasingly targeted Palestinian children with intentional lethal force, often in the context of protests”.

Between January and May 2019, DCIP has “documented 55 cases of Palestinian children injured by live ammunition at the hands of Israeli forces”.

