Palestinian Boy Shot by Israeli Policeman Loses his Eye

An 8-year-old Palestinian boy who was shot in the face by an Israeli police officer has lost his left eye.

On February 15, Malek Issa was returning home from school when he was shot in the face with a rubber-coated steel bullet fired by an Israeli police officer.

Two children are recovering at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital after Israeli forces shot them in the head within weeks of one another.

Today, Sunday, doctors have removed the child's eye 9-year-old Malek Issa.#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/MWZZKPSquf — Hala Atef (@HalaAte59281281) February 23, 2020

His father Wael told Palestinian News Agency Safa that the boy was transferred to Jerusalem’s Hadassah University Hospital, where the doctors realized that he was suffering from a brain hemorrhage, sustained fractures to his skull, and extensive damage to his left eye.

Despite doctors’ attempts to save his eye, they were forced to operate on it on Sunday, in order to stop inflammation from reaching his right eye and brain, Wael explained.

Malek Issa, 8, in the pediatric ward in Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem. Malek lost his left eye and suffered skull fractures after an Israeli soldier shot him the face a few days ago.#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/BD1J4MuRUe — Almanara (@almanaragroup48) February 22, 2020

Although official regulations forbid the use of rubber-coated steel bullets against Palestinian children, Israeli forces make extensive use of them as one of several ‘crowd control weapons’.

