Palestinian Boy Shot by Israeli Policeman Loses his Eye

February 26, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Malek Issa was shot in the face while returning home from school in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Issawiya. (Photo: via Twitter)

An 8-year-old Palestinian boy who was shot in the face by an Israeli police officer has lost his left eye.

On February 15, Malek Issa was returning home from school when he was shot in the face with a rubber-coated steel bullet fired by an Israeli police officer.

His father Wael told Palestinian News Agency Safa that the boy was transferred to Jerusalem’s Hadassah University Hospital, where the doctors realized that he was suffering from a brain hemorrhage, sustained fractures to his skull, and extensive damage to his left eye.

Despite doctors’ attempts to save his eye, they were forced to operate on it on Sunday, in order to stop inflammation from reaching his right eye and brain, Wael explained.

Although official regulations forbid the use of rubber-coated steel bullets against Palestinian children, Israeli forces make extensive use of them as one of several ‘crowd control weapons’.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

