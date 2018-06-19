Palestinian Boy Shot in Gaza Protest Succumbs from His Wounds

A 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot by Israeli soldiers during Gaza border protests has died from his wounds.

13-year-old Zakariya Bashbash, who was shot in the stomach by Israeli forces during a protest in Gaza, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning https://t.co/HvikPPeZID pic.twitter.com/y3dRPKluzG — The IMEU (@theIMEU) June 18, 2018

Zakariya Bashbash was shot in his stomach by Israeli fire in one of the protests in the besieged protests during the past weeks and was admitted to Gaza’s Shifa Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The death of a child Zakariya Bashbash, who was shot by Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border last week#IsraelCrimes pic.twitter.com/LKTRcYOUpQ — alQuds (@palestine_bs) June 18, 2018

Also on Monday, Israeli troops shot and killed 24-year-old Gazan man Sabri Ahmad Abu Khader.

Over 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the beginning of Great March of Return protests in late March.

Palestinians are calling to return to the homes their families were forced from in 1948 during the war surrounding the creation of Israel and for an end to the decade-long crippling blockade of the Palestinian enclave.

Last week, the UN General Assembly adopted by a strong majority an Arab-backed resolution condemning Israel for the killing of protesters.

India voted in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution that blamed Israel for “excessive” use of force against Palestinian civilians in Gaza. https://t.co/zXua72KWDg pic.twitter.com/XvTdwz6fnR — #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@Taghreeba) June 16, 2018

The resolution condemned Israel’s use of “excessive, disproportionate and indiscriminate force” against Palestinian civilians and called for protection measures for Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)