‘The Palestinian Cause is Also Ours’: Cuba Tells Marxist Palestinian Delegation

January 26, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Residents attend a protest to condemn Israeli military attacks on the Gaza Strip, in Havana, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2009. (Photo: Javier Galeano)

The Cuban Parliament reaffirmed its solidarity with Palestine Wednesday, receiving a delegation from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The delegation arrived at the headquarters of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), led by Fahed Sulaiman, its deputy secretary general. The PFLP is a Marxist-Leninist Palestinian liberation group.

“The Palestinian cause is also ours,” said Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the ANPP, at the meeting, adding that this is why in foreign policy affairs, Cuba lends its support to Palestine.

Machado continued to say that the Caribbean island will always be on the side of justice, reaffirming that the country still rejects U.S. President Donald Trump’s December decision to move the capital of Israel to Jerusalem.

The leader also stressed unity among people to achieve success in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, recalling the example of the late revolutionary leader, Fidel Castro, who stood by the principle.

The PFLP, have, in turn, expressed solidarity with Cuba on numerous occasions.

(teleSUR, PC, Social Media)

