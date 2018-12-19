Lebanon: Palestinian Child Dies after Being Refused Treatment (VIDEO)

Mohammad Wahbah, 3, was announced dead yesterday morning after he was denied treatment at Lebanese hospitals. (Photo: via Social Media)

Three-year-old Palestinian refugee Mohammad Wahbah was announced dead yesterday morning after he was denied treatment at Lebanese hospitals, Arab48 reported.

Mohammad needed urgent brain surgery which his family could not afford and the hospital said they did not have the funds to complete.

Palestinian refugees launched a campaign on social media to put pressure on Lebanese health services to admitted Mohammad but it was too late. He fell into a coma as soon as he was admitted to hospital and died three days later.

Mohammad’s family said UNRWA, the UN body in charge of Palestinian refugee affairs, was responsible for his death.

As a result, thousands of Palestinian refugees took to the streets and protested against UNRWA and the Lebanese government. They also announced a general strike in the refugee camps to express their anger with the policy of negligence.

