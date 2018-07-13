Palestinian Child Killed, 43 Injured in Gaza Protests

July 13, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Othman Rami Hilles, 15, was killed by israeli forces in Gaza. (Photo: via Facebook)

A Palestinian child was killed today and another 43 people were wounded, during a protest in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged Gaza Strip. 

Othman Rami Hilles, 15, was shot by Israeli soldiers who fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at a peaceful protest along the fence separating Gaza from Israel.

A 15-year-old #Palestinian, Othman Hilles, was shot and killed by an #Israeli sniper minutes ago while at least 43 other…

Gepostet von Women For Palestine am Freitag, 13. Juli 2018

The Ministry also said that at least 43 other people were wounded.

Since Palestinians began staging mass rallies near the Gaza-Israeli fence on March 30, over 140 protesters have been killed and thousands more injured by gunfire from Israeli troops and snipers.

(PalestineChronicle.com)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.