Palestinian Child Killed, 43 Injured in Gaza Protests

A Palestinian child was killed today and another 43 people were wounded, during a protest in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged Gaza Strip.

#BREAKING Palestinian killed by Israeli fire on Gaza border, ministry says pic.twitter.com/ysUDcvXmUg — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 13, 2018

Othman Rami Hilles, 15, was shot by Israeli soldiers who fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at a peaceful protest along the fence separating Gaza from Israel.

A 15-year-old #Palestinian, Othman Hilles, was shot and killed by an #Israeli sniper minutes ago while at least 43 other… Gepostet von Women For Palestine am Freitag, 13. Juli 2018

The Ministry also said that at least 43 other people were wounded.

israel's occupation army killed this palestinian child today. https://t.co/Wrrko2OkaK — Tamara Nassar (@TamaraINassar) July 13, 2018

Since Palestinians began staging mass rallies near the Gaza-Israeli fence on March 30, over 140 protesters have been killed and thousands more injured by gunfire from Israeli troops and snipers.

(PalestineChronicle.com)