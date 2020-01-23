Palestinian Child Prisoner, just Released, Attacked by Israeli Soldiers

January 23, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian child prisoner Ma'rouf Al Atrash, 15. (Photo: via Twitter)

A group of Israeli soldiers on Wednesday brutally attacked 15-year-old Ma’rouf Al Atrash after he was released from the Damon Israeli jail.

Ma’rouf, who comes from the Palestinian town of Beit Jala, told Quds News Network that Israeli soldiers, stationed at the container checkpoint, held him inside his family’s vehicle while they were heading home. They asked him about the reason why he was arrested before brutally beating him with their rifles.

The soldiers also pointed their weapons at Ma’rouf’s mother and at another relative of him.

“After my mother yelled at the occupation soldiers, they released me at 11:00 pm”, the boy added.

Regarding the conditions of child prisoners at the Damon jail, Ma’rouf said that “they suffer from harsh conditions. The Israelis deprived them of enough food and blankets. The Israeli repression unit beat them as well”.

Ma’rouf Al Atrash spent eight months in jail. He was arrested last May over allegedly throwing stones.

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.