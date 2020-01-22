Palestinian Child Prisoner Reveals Horrible Details about His Detention

January 22, 2020 News
Every year, around 700 Palestinian children are brought before Israeli military courts after being arrested, detained and interrogated. (Photo: File)

A Palestinian child prisoner revealed horrible details about his detention to the Committee of Prisoners.

17-year-old Ishaq Abu Hitteh from Hebron (Al-Khalil) was arrested near the Ibrahimi mosque on January 18, while he was heading to the mosque to pray.

Abu Hitteh told the Committee that he was assaulted by a group of Jewish settlers, who surrounded and threatened him, before a large number of Israeli soldiers arrived and brutally beat him, claiming that he had tried to stab the settlers.

The soldiers forced Abu Hitteh to sit on his knees and left him for three hours in the freezing weather.

The soldiers did not stop insulting and humiliating him the whole time. They also removed his clothes, leaving him shivering under the rain with only a flannel shirt on him.

The child was later sent to a police station for interrogation in the illegal settlement of Kiryat Arba.

After the interrogation, he was doused with cold water and transferred to Etzion detention center, where he has been held to this day.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network Samidoun, “every year, around 700 Palestinian children are brought before Israeli military courts after being arrested, detained and interrogated. The vast majority report some form of torture and abuse, including kicking and beating in military jeeps as well as psychological torture during interrogation, including threats to arrest family members.”

185 children are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Addameer.

(Palestine Chronicle, QudsPress, Social Media)

