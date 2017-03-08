Palestinian Children Study in the Street Following Israel’s Closure of Their School

The Palestinian map, flag and anthem were removed from text books.( Photo: via PNN)

For the second consecutive week, the occupation authorities continue to close “Al-Nukhba Boys Elementary School” in the village of Sur Baher in Jerusalem claiming that the school is intending to teach the children material that rejects the existence of the state of Israel, Bit Hilwih Information Center has reported.

Silwan Information Center reported: “The school had filed all necessary and required documents to the Israeli Ministry of Education. At the beginning of the school year, officials from the Ministry came to the school, took a closer look at the curriculum, students, teachers and employees.”

“They also checked the classrooms and the building and everything seemed positive. The school’s administration was surprised by the Ministry’s decision at the end of last October in which it refused to license the school and decided to close it.”

The Palestinian children from Nukhba ELEM school in Occup J'slm that Israel closed, says it's a "Hamas front"

(they want land school is on) pic.twitter.com/IYMdOMspZs — Abbs Winston (@AbbsWinston) February 25, 2017

“Since last Thursday, the school has shut down its doors following an order by the occupation authorities. Students received education in the street on Sunday and Thursday as the students’ parents’ committee in Sur Baher decided to organize activities to condemn the decision until the school opens again.”

Al-Nukhba School is an elite school in its programs, administration and educational process. The Israeli authorities try to pressure Palestinian schools in Jerusalem by threatening their funds in case they teach curriculum which is not approved by the Israeli authorities.

(Silwan.net, PC, Social Media)