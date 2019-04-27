Palestinian Christians, along with international pilgrims, marked today Holy Saturday in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, and in East Jerusalem, a day before Easter holiday.

A large procession of Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem gathered to receive the holy fire at the Church of Holy Sepulcher in the Old City.

احتفالات سبت النور – بيت لحم Posted by The Syriac Club Scouts Troop Bethlehem on Saturday, April 27, 2019

Every year, thousands gather in Jerusalem’s Old City to welcome the fire, which is subsequently brought to churches in Palestinian towns and villages throughout the Holy Land.

