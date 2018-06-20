Palestinian Churches in Jerusalem Cry Foul over Israeli Tax Law

Three major Holy Land churches implored Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to prevent the advancement of a draft bill they said was aimed at expropriating their lands.

Heads of the Armenian, Greek Orthodox and Catholic churches in Jerusalem also accused the Israeli authorities of failing to keep a commitment made just a few months ago that brought an end to a major crisis between the sides.

Ministers to mull bill allowing state to confiscate land sold by churches https://t.co/mMErbgVnw6 via @timesofisrael — E (@bargyle1997) June 19, 2018

In February, the Jerusalem municipality began enforcing tax collection on church property, while separately lawmakers in the parliament worked on advancing a law that would allow expropriation of church property.

The church leaders in protest closed the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built at the site of Jesus’s burial in Jerusalem, following which Israeli authorities froze both the tax measures and the legislation, committing to a dialogue with Palestinian Christians over the issues.

After Holy Sepulchre shuttered, bill allowing seizure of church lands shelved https://t.co/d1LMLghlga — SullaSnug (@SullaSnug) March 5, 2018

Rachel Azaria, a lawmaker with the centrist coalition party Kulanu, recently renewed work on a slightly revised bill that does not mention churches but would let the state expropriate the rights over lands sold by such bodies in Jerusalem while offering compensation.