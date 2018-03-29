Palestinian Communist Party Denounces Meeting between Palestinian and Israeli Labor Ministers

The leftist Palestinian People’s Party (PPP) issued a statement strongly condemning a meeting between the Palestinian Labor Minister, Mamoun Abu Shahla, and his Israeli counterpart Haim Katz, under German mediation.

The PPP said that the meeting contradicts and violates the decisions made by the Central Council of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) which reject such meetings.

It added that such meetings are acts of normalization with an illegal occupation, in addition to violating decisions made by the Executive Committee of the PLO.

PPP Denounces Meeting Between Palestinian Labor Minister And Israeli Counterpart https://t.co/iIZd6AW6GC #Palestine pic.twitter.com/8vOFSceiTu — al whit (@soitiz) March 29, 2018

“Holding this meeting, especially in occupied Jerusalem, while Israel and the United States are acting on legalizing the Israeli occupation of the city and considering it the unified capital of Israel in direct violation of International Law, is a very serious violation that requires all of us to act and stop it,” the PPP said. “The Palestinians have officially declared they will resist and counter the illegal U.S. stance regarding the occupied City, and we need to act and respect our decisions, and the will of our people.”

The PPS added, “Such meetings will just create more divisions between the Palestinians, and will lead to lack of trust in decisions made by the leadership, especially when comparing them with what is happening on the ground.”

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)