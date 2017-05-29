Palestinian Company Wins International Award for Olive Oil

Palestinian Company Wins International Award for Olive OilMay 29 2017 / 4:45 pm
A Palestinian olive oil company has obtained a silver medal at the well-known international olive oil contest Domina, the Safa news agency reported yesterday.
Mount of Green Olive represented Palestine in the contest. Italy won first place in the category of Green O’Live Premium Extra Virgin, with Palestine coming in second and Spain receiving a bronze.
The Palestinian company won several local contests before it qualified to take part in the international contest.
@thomyorke What #apartheid #Israel does to #Palestine 800,000 Olive Trees Uprooted https://t.co/8kOMs1mwE3 – via @visualizingpal #BDS
— ZazaFL (@ZazaFL) May 29, 2017
Commenting on winning the silver medal, the Mount of Green Olive company said that this is “pride and honour” for the Palestinians and the “distinctive” Palestinian oil.
(MEMO, PC, Social Media)