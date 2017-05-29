Palestinian Company Wins International Award for Olive Oil

May 29 2017 / 4:45 pm
The Palestinian company, Mount Of Green Olive, won a silver medal for olive oil production in the Domina International Olive Oil Contest category Green Olive Premium Extra Virgin olive oil. (Photo: MEMO)

A Palestinian olive oil company has obtained a silver medal at the well-known international olive oil contest Domina, the Safa news agency reported yesterday.

Mount of Green Olive represented Palestine in the contest. Italy won first place in the category of Green O’Live Premium Extra Virgin, with Palestine coming in second and Spain receiving a bronze.

The Palestinian company won several local contests before it qualified to take part in the international contest.

Commenting on winning the silver medal, the Mount of Green Olive company said that this is “pride and honour” for the Palestinians and the “distinctive” Palestinian oil.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

