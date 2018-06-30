Palestinian Conference in Istanbul Discusses ‘Deal of the Century’ (VIDEO)

June 30, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
Salman Abu Sitta, Chairman of the General Authority of the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Popular Conference of Palestinians Abroad launched its second gathering on Friday in Istanbul, Quds Press has reported.

The agenda of the conference includes several aspects of the Palestinian cause, at the top of which is America’s “deal of the century”. The rights of Palestinian refugees, the UNRWA funding crisis and political consideration surrounding the refugee issue were also discussed.

Salman Abu Sitta, the head of the general commission of the conference, said that the Palestinians abroad and the refugees, who number as many as 6 million, bear several responsibilities. He called for them to prosecute the Israeli occupation authorities in the international courts, and warned them about the procrastination of the Palestinian Authority in this regard.

The General Secretary of the conference movement, Moneer Shafiq, hailed the Great March of Return, which, he said, united the Palestinians.

The conference was launched in Istanbul in February last year with the objective of creating a popular movement to reinforce a real role for the Palestinians living abroad.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.