Palestinian-Danish Boxers Touch Gloves to Promote Sport

The Danish group’s visit aims to establish boxing cooperation between Palestine and Denmark. (Photo: Palestine News Network)

A group of boxing coaches and young boxers from Vollsmose Boxing in Denmark is on its way to Palestine where they will conduct training session with counterparts at El-Barrio, a boxing club in Ramallah, to promote Palestinian-Danish boxing ties.

According to a press release, a group of two young boxers and three coaches from Vollsmose Boxing will visit Palestine and carry out training sessions together with boxing trainers and young boxers at El-Barrio.

The Danish group’s visit, from August 6 until 13, is part of a new Danish House project aimed at establishing boxing cooperation between Palestine and Denmark.

Throughout the week, the two clubs will conduct training sessions focusing on boxing styles, physical training, including weight training and running.

The two clubs will organize a public workout in al-Istiklal Park in the city of Al-Bireh on August 11 at 7:30 p.m., and will include training sessions and informal bouts.

“We look very much forward to receiving the Danish group in Ramallah, and we aim to develop a close and fruitful partnership between our two boxing clubs,” said El-Barrio founder and head coach Nader Jayousi.

Shahbaz Aslam, head coach at Vollsmose matches said, “We have great expectations in our visit to Palestine. This is a unique opportunity for trainers and young boxers from our club to exchange knowledge and best practices with Palestinian counterparts.”

After the visit, the two clubs and the Danish House will assess the basis for a continuation of the partnership in 2018.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)