Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$11,260 Raised
56% Funded

Palestinian-Danish Boxers Touch Gloves to Promote Sport

Aug 4 2017 / 3:53 pm
The Danish group’s visit aims to establish boxing cooperation between Palestine and Denmark. (Photo: Palestine News Network)

A group of boxing coaches and young boxers from Vollsmose Boxing in Denmark is on its way to Palestine where they will conduct training session with counterparts at El-Barrio, a boxing club in Ramallah, to promote Palestinian-Danish boxing ties.

According to a press release, a group of two young boxers and three coaches from Vollsmose Boxing will visit Palestine and carry out training sessions together with boxing trainers and young boxers at El-Barrio.

The Danish group’s visit, from August 6 until 13, is part of a new Danish House project aimed at establishing boxing cooperation between Palestine and Denmark.

Throughout the week, the two clubs will conduct training sessions focusing on boxing styles, physical training, including weight training and running.

The two clubs will organize a public workout in al-Istiklal Park in the city of Al-Bireh on August 11 at 7:30 p.m., and will include training sessions and informal bouts.

“We look very much forward to receiving the Danish group in Ramallah, and we aim to develop a close and fruitful partnership between our two boxing clubs,” said El-Barrio founder and head coach Nader Jayousi.

Shahbaz Aslam, head coach at Vollsmose matches said, “We have great expectations in our visit to Palestine. This is a unique opportunity for trainers and young boxers from our club to exchange knowledge and best practices with Palestinian counterparts.”

After the visit, the two clubs and the Danish House will assess the basis for a continuation of the partnership in 2018.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Aug 4 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors