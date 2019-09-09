Palestinian Detainee Dies in Israeli Prison Due to Medical Negligence (VIDEO)

September 9, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian prisoner Bassam Al-Sayeh. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian detainee held in Israel died on Sunday due to medical negligence, according to a local NGO, Anadolu reports.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement:

“Bassam al-Sayeh, 47, died in the Israeli hospital of Assaf Harofeh after he was transferred from Israeli prison due to his medical condition.”

Al-Sayah was suffering from bone cancer, acute leukemia and heart problems.

Al-Sayah was arrested in 2015 as he was attending his wife’s trial session and was charged along with his wife with involvement in the killing of an Israeli officer in the West Bank.

Palestinian Ministry of Health accused Israel of killing al-Sayeh due to medical negligence.

It warned:

“If the crime of medical negligence against the prisoners continues, al-Sayeh will not be the last.”

The ministry called on the international community and humanitarian organizations to “break their silence and protect the Palestinian prisoners, especially those who are suffering from serious medical conditions.”

Around 221 Palestinian detainees are estimated to have died in Israeli prisons since 1967, some of whom had passed away shortly after being released from detention.

Over 5,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in prisons across Israel, including 1800 patients, 700 of whom need urgent medical intervention, according to official Palestinian figures.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

