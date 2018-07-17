Palestinian Dies after Being Shot by Israeli Forces in Gaza (VIDEOS)

Sari al-Shobaki (23), has died of his wounds after being shot by an Israeli sniper in Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

A Palestinian has died days after being shot by Israeli forces along the Gaza border, the enclave’s health ministry said on Tuesday.

Sari al-Shobaki had been transferred to Jerusalem for treatment after being shot several days ago, the Palestinian ministry in the besieged Gaza Strip said.

A ministry spokesman said the 23-year-old died at the St Joseph Hospital in Jerusalem.

Nearly 140 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since protests began along the border on March 30.

No Israelis have been killed.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

