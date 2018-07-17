Palestinian Dies after Being Shot by Israeli Forces in Gaza (VIDEOS)

A Palestinian has died days after being shot by Israeli forces along the Gaza border, the enclave’s health ministry said on Tuesday.
#فيديو Sari Dahoud al-Shobaki inside the hospital with his father after being injured during #GreatReturnMarch
😢💔🇵🇸#MartyrsOfReturn💔🇵🇸🌹#GroupPalestine 🇵🇸#قروب_فلسطينيpic.twitter.com/ParqNwCmmQ
— ✖️🌻💫🖤🌟 Ᾰฑฑ༈℮ 🌟🖤💫🌻✖️ (@Betelgeuse100) July 17, 2018
Sari al-Shobaki had been transferred to Jerusalem for treatment after being shot several days ago, the Palestinian ministry in the besieged Gaza Strip said.
A ministry spokesman said the 23-year-old died at the St Joseph Hospital in Jerusalem.
The Palestinian young man in the video, Sari al-Shobaki (24), has died of his wounds today.
Al-Shobaki sustained severe injuries in the neck on May 14 protests in Gaza. He suffered quadriplegia, and was moved to a hospital in Jerusalem where his body gave up. pic.twitter.com/k6w1EGBjZ7
— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 17, 2018
Nearly 140 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since protests began along the border on March 30.
No Israelis have been killed.
(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)
