Palestinian Dies after Being Shot by Israeli Forces in Gaza (VIDEOS)

A Palestinian has died days after being shot by Israeli forces along the Gaza border, the enclave’s health ministry said on Tuesday.

Sari al-Shobaki had been transferred to Jerusalem for treatment after being shot several days ago, the Palestinian ministry in the besieged Gaza Strip said.

A ministry spokesman said the 23-year-old died at the St Joseph Hospital in Jerusalem.

The Palestinian young man in the video, Sari al-Shobaki (24), has died of his wounds today. Al-Shobaki sustained severe injuries in the neck on May 14 protests in Gaza. He suffered quadriplegia, and was moved to a hospital in Jerusalem where his body gave up. pic.twitter.com/k6w1EGBjZ7 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 17, 2018

Nearly 140 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since protests began along the border on March 30.

No Israelis have been killed.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)